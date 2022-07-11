Study: Major Earthquake Could Cause 42-Foot Waves to Hit Seattle

Seattle could face tsunami waves if a major earthquake were to occur on the Seattle Fault that runs through the city, according to a new study from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Researchers note that the likelihood of an earthquake occurring along that fault line, which hasn't produced one in over 1,000 years, is very low, but they said residents should be cognizant of the risk.

"Most often, when we think of tsunamis, we think of our outer coast and communities along the Pacific Ocean," Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz told The Hill.

"But there's a long history of earthquakes on faults in the Puget Sound," she continued. "While the history of earthquakes and tsunamis along the Seattle Fault is less frequent than the Cascadia subduction zone, the impacts could be massive. That's why it's critical these communities have the information they need to prepare and respond."

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell added, "We will continue to ensure our Office of Emergency Management — and all our departments — are best equipped to respond to emergencies and natural disasters, while we also strengthen our infrastructure and build a resilient city now and for the future."