Magnitude 8 Earthquake Strikes off Russia's Kamchatka

A magnitude 8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, sparking tsunami warnings from Japan and the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was shallow, at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles).

The Japan Weather Agency said it expected a tsunami of 1 meter (3.28 feet) to reach large coastal areas starting around 0100 GMT.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued a warning of "hazardous tsunami waves" within the next three hours along some coasts of Russia and Japan.