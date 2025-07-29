WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: earthquake | russia | magnitude 8 | tsunami warnings

Magnitude 8 Earthquake Strikes off Russia's Kamchatka

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 08:10 PM EDT

A magnitude 8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, sparking tsunami warnings from Japan and the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was shallow, at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles).

The Japan Weather Agency said it expected a tsunami of 1 meter (3.28 feet) to reach large coastal areas starting around 0100 GMT.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued a warning of "hazardous tsunami waves" within the next three hours along some coasts of Russia and Japan.

