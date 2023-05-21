×
5.5 California Earthquake Strikes Off Northern Shore

Sunday, 21 May 2023 07:05 PM EDT

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck off the northern California shore on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), causing no reported damage or injuries.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 6 miles and took place 67 miles west of Petrolia, a community of about 1,000 people in rural Humboldt County.

A handful of other towns in the sparsely populated region of northern California also reported feeling light shaking, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes are routine in California. The last fatal temblor in the state was a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit Northern California only 3 miles offshore in December, injuring at least a dozen people and killing two. 

