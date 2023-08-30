Va. Gov. Youngkin: GOP Must Embrace Early Voting

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, urged leaders and supporters of his party to embrace early voting methods in the upcoming general election.

Appearing Wednesday on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria," Youngkin walked through his new "Secure Your Vote Virginia" initiative, pushing Republicans and independents to vote early by mail or in person.

Youngkin said the campaign was critical, and not just for the 2024 presidential elections. It's also vital for the state's midterm elections later this year to decide if Republicans or Democrats control the Virginia Senate.

"I believe it is the most important election in America," Youngkin said. "The reason is that we can demonstrate in 24 short months that a state completely controlled by the liberal left can, in fact, change direction with our statewide sweep back in 2021.

"I'm tired of watching elections where we as Republicans are down thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of votes on Election Day," he continued. "We can do this better."

The governor isn't the only one pushing for more Republicans to vote early.

The Republican National Committee aired a new advertisement last week at the party's first presidential debate, urging GOP voters to support its new early voting campaign: "Bank Your Vote."

Among the notable appearances in the ad are former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.

"Go to BankYourVote.com to sign up and commit to voting early," Trump said in the ad.

"And please, take the pledge to bank your vote to beat [President Joe] Biden," Cruz added.