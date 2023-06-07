RNC Bolsters Early Voting Ahead of 2024 Elections

The Republican National Committee is launching a campaign to boost early voting ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

Named "Bank Your Vote," the initiative aims to educate Republican voters on how to "lock in their votes as early as possible," including through absentee voting and in-person early voting, the Washington Examiner reported.

"To beat Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2024, we must ensure that Republicans bank as many pre-Election Day votes as possible," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "Banking votes early needs to be the focus of every single Republican campaign in the country."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will co-chair the initiative. Republicans established BankYourVote.com and plan to partner with state parties and campaigns to outline the processes for 56 states and territories, the Washington Examiner reported.

"With innovative technology to educate voters and safeguards in place to secure the process, Republicans are prepared to win up-and-down the ballot in 2024," Donalds said in a statement.

Bank Your Vote will use GOP infrastructure, including the party's digital and data team as well as its election integrity team, to enhance the effort, the Washington Examiner noted.

"To take back the White House and Senate and strengthen our House majority in 2024, Republicans must play the game by today's rules, which means maximizing our efforts to bank votes before Election Day," Hagerty said. "We cannot afford to sacrifice most of the opportunities to bank votes in key states while Democrats run up the score."

Republicans have not learned to vote early, author Dick Morris told Newsmax late last year, noting that in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman received 700,000 early votes and Republican Mehmet Oz got fewer than 100,000.

"I believe we lost a series of these elections not because of mispositioning, not because of Trump fatigue or anything like that, but simply because of people won't come out to vote early," Morris said.

Early voting permits citizens to cast ballots in person at a polling place prior to an election. In states that permit no-excuse early voting, a voter does not have to provide an excuse for being unable to vote on Election Day, according to Ballotpedia.com.

Early voting can also take place by mail-in ballot or through drop boxes.