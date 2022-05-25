×
Tags: early primary voting | georgia | election | integrity | law

Early Primary Voting Surges in Georgia After 'Election Integrity' Law

voters checks printed ballots during an election
During the Georgia primary election, a voter checks his printed ballot at the Park Tavern polling location in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 24. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 May 2022 06:56 AM

Early primary voting in Georgia surged following the state's new election integrity law.

According to Axios, amidst the concerns from President Biden and other Democrats who called the state's new ballot restrictions a version of "Jim Crow 2.0," the Georgia Secretary of State reports "record early-voting turnout." In 2018, early primary in-person voter turnout was 299,347; in 2020, it was 326,351, and in 2022 the "total turnout" was 857,401, with 795,567 early in-person votes and 61,744 absentee votes.

Republicans argue that the results go against Democrats' early claims that the 2021 election law signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp would amount to voter suppression.

But Democrats contend the high early turnout was due to energized efforts to educate voters and not early voting.

The presumptive Democrat nominee for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams, said, "we know that across the state, voters are still facing difficulties. And this is just the primary. Primary voters tend to be more active and engaged voters."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
