Trump Accuser Admits to Sexually Harassing Roger Ailes

Journalist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused former President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s, admitted to sexually harassing the late Roger Ailes.

During a 2019 interview, only one week after accusing Trump of the crime, Carroll told Vanity Fair that "I did it" when asked if she sexually harassed Ailes on the set of her former show "Ask E. Jean."

Ailes, the former chairman and CEO of Fox News, was president of CNBC at the time and helped launch the short-lived network America's Talking, which hosted Carroll's show.

"Oh, I did it. Every day I had a chance," Carroll said of the harassment. "I call him the pearl of his sex. Right on the air. I roll up my trouser legs. I would wait for the camera to come over. Then I would slowly pull up the right and then the left trouser leg. It would say Roger Ailes."

"I would say, 'He's my future husband.' It never stopped. I'd ask him to twirl for me. I adored him," she added, later admitting that what she did was wrong but paling in comparison to Ailes allegedly ruining America.

The revelation comes as her civil battery and defamation lawsuit against the former president heats up, with Carroll recalling the alleged event in the face of cross-examination by Trump's attorney on Thursday.

Trump has accused Carroll of lying about the interaction, which she says occurred over 25 years ago in a New York Department store, to boost sales for her then-upcoming memoir, "What Do We Need Men For?"

Carroll was initially hesitant to use the word "rape" to describe the interaction and preferred to describe it as a "fight" publicly. However, she has since claimed Trump raped her.

"I'm telling you — he raped me whether I screamed or not," she told the jury this week. "I don't need an excuse for not screaming."