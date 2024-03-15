Dylan Mulvaney Drops Music Video Mocking Bud Light Controversy

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender social media influencer at the center of last year's Bud Light controversy, unveiled a new music video appearing to target critics.

Titled "Days of Girlhood," the video, posted Wednesday on social media, opens with Mulvaney, 27, wearing lingerie as she prepares for a pool party. Later, she dances by the pool with her female friends, all dressed in bikinis.

The music video includes nods to popular female-centric films like "Mean Girls" and "Legally Blonde." Notably, there are several scenes that appear to allude to Mulvaney's past Bud Light controversy.

"The patriarchy's over, you can hold our beer!" Mulvaney chants at one point before grabbing a pink water gun and playfully shooting it at unlabeled beer cans on a table.

Bud Light sparked outrage early in April last year after it sent Mulvaney a personalized can to commemorate 365 days since she began her gender transition. The repercussions were severe, with parent company Anheuser-Busch facing boycotts and condemnation from a string of prominent personalities including Kid Rock and former President Donald Trump.

Mulvaney faced a fresh wave of backlash after releasing her video, with critics slamming the trans influencer for seemingly making a mockery of what it means to be a woman.

"The most offensive thing about Dylan Mulvaney is its obsession with girlhood. You have never experienced being a girl. You will never be a girl. You are a mentally ill man. Stop making a mockery of girlhood, you perverse weasel," former Democratic congressional candidate Heidi Briones wrote on X.

"ughhh dylan i love you but this is so misogynistic!!!" wrote a fan on Instagram. "this song just screams perpetual stereotypes of women. we are so much more than one night stands and retail therapy!!!"

Another Instagram user criticized Mulvaney for portraying women as "ultra feminine, pink, and interested primarily in vapid and superficial pursuits?"

Commenting on the single, Mulvaney said the song and video arose from the "desire to reclaim my relationship to femininity and celebrate trans joy."

"I had never written a song before, but I knew I wanted it to feel like the opening of an early 2000s romantic comedy," she continued. "I'm releasing the song on my second year of transition anniversary, and I'm so honored to be partnering with the Trevor Project again this year.

"I'm so grateful to my followers who have watched my journey unfold, and hope that when they listen to the song they will hear the joy it has brought me!"