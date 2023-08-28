Mulvaney Jokes About Bud Light Mess in Award Speech

Transgender activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney joked about the recent controversy over her partnership with Bud Light while accepting an award for online content creators.

Mulvaney was declared the Breakout Creator of 2023 at the most recent Streamy Awards held on Sunday.

"I’m really shocked because I thought the only award I’d ever win was maybe a Tony Award but now I'm a musical theater gal with a Streamy," Mulvaney said upon accepting the award.

"532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my "Days of Girlhood" series, and my life has been changed for the better," she continued. "But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it."

Mulvaney also called on LGBTQ+ allies "to support trans people publicly and proudly.”

She concluded her speech by saying, “I’m going to go have a beer and I love you,” an apparent reference to the controversy over her brand partnership with Bud Light, which led to calls for boycotts of the popular beer.