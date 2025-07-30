Trump Admin Blocks $108M in Duke University Funding

On the heels of announcing a discrimination investigation of Duke University, the Trump administration has blocked a scheduled distribution of $108 million to the school.

The blocked funding was set for distribution by the National Institutes of Health to the Duke University School of Medicine, according to The Hill, as confirmed by an unidentified senior Trump administration official.

On Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Duke administrators and shared their concerns about the use of race as a preferential factor in "Duke's hiring, admissions, and scholarship decisions."

That is primarily focused on Duke University School of Medicine and other components of Duke Health.

The two Cabinet leaders charged Duke with failing to comprehend that the use of racial preferences in the medical field amounted to "vile racism," which "carries a host of excuses and hides behind a smug superiority that such benefited races cannot compete under merit-based consideration."

They told Duke it had 60 days to reverse course or face legal and financial consequences.

The Trump administration has been coming down hard on universities that it says are breaking the law and using discrimination to advance their policies.

Columbia University agreed to sweeping policy changes after it was told that $400 million in government support would be blocked. The university agreed to pay half that amount to settle the dispute.

Harvard lost about $3 billion in federal support in what is turning into a drawn-out court battle over claims it fostered discrimination against Jewish students.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters that a report indicating Harvard would settle for $500 million might be enough to win his favor, but he has not made a firm decision.