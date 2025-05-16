Reps. Moolenaar, Walberg Urge Duke to Cut Link to Chinese School

Reps. John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg, both R-Mich., are urging Duke University to end its partnership with Wuhan University over national security risks.

"Wuhan University is not an ordinary academic institution," they wrote in the letter to Duke President Vincent Price. "It is a direct extension of the Chinese military and intelligence apparatus."

"As part of these programs, many Duke Kunshan University (DKU) students spend time at Duke University, gaining access to federally funded U.S. research. Given the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) well documented efforts to exploit U.S. academic openness, this partnership creates a direct pipeline between U.S. innovation and China's military-industrial complex," the two committee leaders wrote.

The partnership between Duke and Wuhan University created DKU.

"Additionally, the website for DKU includes a page dedicated to PRC [People's Republic of China] military training. The page shows students in uniforms participating in hand-to-hand combat and shooting drills. That Duke would lend its name to military training for the PRC is appalling," they added.

Duke said it was in receipt of the letter "and respects Congress' important oversight role and will work to further educate Congress about Duke's global education mission."