Book Review: "You Duped Me, O Lord," by Father Hugh Duffy

OPINION

Father Hugh Duffy's memoir "You Duped Me, O Lord," taking its title from the prophet Jeremiah — called to deliver a message of judgment despite the personal cost — stands boldly in contemporary Catholic literature.

It recounts the journey of a pastor who challenged institutional corruption and the concealment abuse within the Church. Not since Jesuit Daniel Berrigan and his brother Philip, SSJ — who protested America's role in the Vietnam War by burning draft files with napalm "instead of children" — has a priest confronted power so directly in defense of the innocent and abused.

The memoir is both personal and prophetic.

In Chapter 37 (p. 259), Fr. Duffy recalls a Florida monastery meeting where evidence of abuse was omitted — a moment that crystallizes the betrayal of victims by those entrusted with their care.

Father Duffy writes not as an outsider but as a priest grappling with the church's failures, his anguish tempered by pastoral compassion for the victims.

Yet the work is more than a catalogue of scandal.

Father Duffy's struggle mirrors Jeremiah's: He is compelled by conscience, isolated by obedience to truth, and sustained by faith.

Richard Rohr, OFM's, insight into an emerging transformation within the church — a return to a Gospel-centered, Franciscan simplicity — resonates here.

Father Duffy suggests that authentic renewal will arise not from institutional strategy but from the courage of individuals willing to act with transparency, justice, and compassion.

Leo Tolstoy's folk tale, "The Three Hermits," offers a parallel: Three simple hermits pray only, "We are three; Thou art three — have mercy on us."

A bishop instructs them in formal prayers, but when he departs, they run across the waves, seeking his teaching again.

Awed, he tells them to continue their original prayer.

The story mirrors Father Duffy's witness: Holiness depends not on polished forms but on sincerity, simplicity, and fidelity to the Gospel.

As I reflected on Fr. Duffy's pastoral character, I found myself recalling Geoffrey Chaucer's parson in the "Parson's Tale," whose virtues seem strikingly resonant:

"He was a shepherd and not a mercenary.

And though holy he was, and virtuous,

To sinners he was not impiteous,

Nor haughty in his speech, nor too divine,

But in all teaching prudent and benign.

To lead folk into Heaven but by stress,

Of good example was his business."

Like Chaucer's parson, Fr. Duffy embodies a pastor who is courageous yet humble, prophetic yet compassionate, modeling integrity through action.

"You Duped Me, O Lord," is a candid, unsettling, yet in essence hopeful witness.

It challenges the church to recover what is most essential: integrity, humility, and the simplicity of gospel truth.

Ultimately it bears witness to shepherds who lead by example rather than authority — a call that resonates with Søren Kierkegaard's mandate of "purity of heart."

For him this was an existential summons addressed to the single individual, not an assurance that the church itself could be reformed. Yet that very summons frames the book's hope: Renewal begins nowhere else but in the purified intention of each believer.

G. Heath King, Ph.D. Freiburg i. Br., is a former professor of interdisciplinary studies at Yale University, and is the author of "Existence, Thought, Style: Perspectives of a Primary Relation, Portrayed Through the Work of Soren Kierkegaard," Marquette University Press, Yale Online.