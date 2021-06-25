'Duck Dynasty' Star Kay Robertson Treated After Bitten by Family Dog

"Duck Dynasty" star Kay Robertson received several stitches after she was bitten by their family dog, Bobo.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, Phil Robertson explained on the "Unashamed" podcast. Kay had been getting ready for bed when she leaned down to give Bobo, a kiss. She was not aware that their beloved pet was asleep, and he snapped at her after being stirred.

Phil recalled being woken in the middle of the night by Kay, who was holding a rag to her mouth and saying she needed medical treatment.

"I said, 'Move that rag a minute. She takes the rag off her face. And I'm looking at her top lip, was split in two, about a quarter of an inch," he said. "Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone," Phil added. "Bleeding profusely is an understatement."

After the whole ordeal, Phil had one piece of advice to Kay, who had to have several stitches.

"I said the old saying, 'Miss Kay, let a sleeping dog lie. You need to remember that,'" he said.

The family does not blame Bobo, and it is unlikely that the dog will be going anywhere anytime soon, Kay and Phil's son, Alan Robertson, indicated.

"First thing she told Dad when she came in – she said, 'I just want you to know that Bobo met me at the truck and he apologized,'" he said.

"Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons, between 2012 and 2017 and although the show has come to an end, the family members remain in the headlines.

In May, Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child, Honey James Huff. Sadie announced the news on Instagram.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," she captioned a photo of herself, Huff, and the latest edition to the "Duck Dynasty" family, lying together in a hospital bed. "the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness," she added.

Willie Robertson has also been doing the rounds and promoting his and Korie Robertsons’ new show "At Home with the Robertsons." The couple opens up their lives to viewers in the new series while also hosting special guests like Tim and Demi Tebow, Hannah Brown, Nate Boyer, and Yandy Smith-Harris, according to Decider.

"In each episode, the Robertsons serve up some southern hospitality at their Louisiana home, along with a dose of Robertson-style humor and special appearances from three generations of family members from Sadie to Uncle Si," a press release for the new show said.

