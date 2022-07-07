Arizona Gov. Ducey Backs Karrin Taylor Robson to Replace Him

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced his endorsement for Karrin Taylor Robson in the GOP primary to replace him.

Ducey, a term-limited Republican, made his announcement in a Thursday tweet. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Kari Lake in the primary.

Ducey tweeted: "I've looked at each of the candidates for Governor this year, and there's no question who is the proven conservative ready to lead on Day One: Karrin Taylor Robson. I'm proud to offer Karrin my complete endorsement."

In a video tweeted out by Taylor Robson's campaign, Ducey added: "There are no surprises with Karrin. She's a lifelong conservative Republican, who got her start working for President Ronald Reagan. Karrin is the real deal—pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall. And she'll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left."

In the tweet, Taylor Robson said: "I'm humbled to receive the endorsement of Gov. @DougDucey."

The Washington Examiner noted the endorsement sets up a proxy war between Ducey and Trump. The former president has been unhappy since Ducey refused to overturn the state's 2020 election results, the news outlet said.

Early voting in Arizona started Wednesday.