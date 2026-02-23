New SOUTHCOM General Orders Another Drug Boat Strike

U.S. military forces have destroyed another drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean.

The strike by Southern Command forces was reported Monday.

The action shows the determination of the Trump administration and SOUTHCOM's new commander.

It is the seventh reported strike against drug smuggling boats headed for the U.S. since Marine Corps Gen. Francis Donovan assumed command of the unit on Feb. 5.

In a post on its X social media account, the command wrote that "#SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations."

SOUTHCOM said that "intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action."

The report did not give a specific location of where the strike occurred, but it said that no U.S. military personnel were hurt during the strike.

Donovan has served as vice commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and brings infantry, reconnaissance, and special operations command experience, including combat experience.

On Friday, Donovan ordered another vessel destroyed in the unit's operational zone, also killing three men on board.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized in December that U.S. forces have procedures for dealing with survivors during the Caribbean campaign targeting drug-smuggling boats.

He rebutted claims by operation detractors that the strikes are "cavalier" or designed to kill everyone on board.

Hegseth stood by U.S. military personnel involved in the operations.

"These are the most professional Americans going through processes of what they can or cannot do. All the laws of war and capabilities, and we apply it to deter our adversaries and there aren't many people running drugs right now which is the whole point," he said.