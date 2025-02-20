CDC Data: Fatal Drug Overdose Decline in Most of US

Fatal drug overdoses showed a decreased in 2023, yet the positive outlook is tempered by regional increases, according to new data released this week from the CDC.

Most of the U.S. experienced a spike in fatal overdoses following the COVID-19 lockdowns that initiated in 2020. Although researchers are cautiously optimistic about the recent decline, data may suggest the decrease is simply resetting to pre-pandemic levels. Keith Humphreys, Esther Ting Memorial Professor at Stanford University, told Healio “the decline in overdose deaths may simply be an effect of COVID-19 ending,” adding, “We are still unfortunately on a longer term growth curve."

The U.S. experienced a 3.1% decrease in drug overdose deaths in the 2023 calendar year and a 14.5% decrease in fatal overdoses in the 12 months before June of 2024. Matthew V. Kiang, assistant professor in the department of epidemiology and population health at Stanford University, said the findings have “raised hopes that the deadly dynamics of the crisis have fundamentally shifted.”

Kiang, like his colleague, pointed out the timing of the decline, noting, “this speculation would be more plausible if the decline occurred across the U.S. and was due to more than returning to pre-pandemic levels of growth.”

However, not all of the country has experienced a decline, as noted by Axios. Alaska, Oregon, and Washington saw their deaths outpace the national average during the same time period with fatalities per 100,000 coming in at 49.4, 40.8, and 42.4 respectively. Nationally the deaths in the U.S. were 31.3 per 100,000.

The researchers advised primary care doctors to not relent in their efforts “to provide overdose rescue and addiction treatment medications to those in need because overdoses are still far too common.”

“Sadly, despite the drop, we will still lose more Americans to drug overdose this year than we did soldiers in the entire Vietnam war,” Humphreys added