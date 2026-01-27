Pentagon Allows Drone Defense Beyond US Base Perimeters

The Department of War has issued new guidance expanding the authority of U.S. military commanders to counter drone threats beyond the boundaries of military installations.

The move is in direct response to a sharp rise in unauthorized drone activity near and over sensitive military sites in the United States.

A military commander told reporters last fall that drone incursions at U.S. bases were happening at a rate of approaching two per day.

According to reporting by Breaking Defense, the updated guidance allows installation commanders greater flexibility to address drone threats developing outside traditional installation fence lines, a shift from previous rules that limited action to threats physically over Department of War property.

The guidance was signed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth last month and is now being implemented through the Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, which coordinates counter-drone activities in the homeland.

Under the new policy, commanders are authorized to respond to drone threats beyond installation perimeters. An Army spokesperson told Breaking Defense that commanders are expected to work with relevant authorities before taking action beyond fence lines.

The policy also defines unauthorized drone surveillance of designated sites as an explicit threat, allowing commanders to act even if a drone has not crossed into restricted airspace.

Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross said the changes reflect how drone threats have evolved.

"Countering drones does not start and stop at the fence line," Ross said, adding that the guidance empowers commanders to address threats earlier in their development.

Another significant change gives service secretaries authority to determine which installations qualify as "covered facilities or assets" eligible for enhanced protection.

Protections had been limited to sites meeting specific criteria. The updated approach opens the door for base commanders to determine what constitutes a threat.

The guidance also expands interagency coordination, authorizing the sharing of drone tracking and sensor data with other federal partners, including the departments of Homeland Security and Justice.

The policy update follows a growing number of drone incursions over U.S. military sites. Defense officials previously reported hundreds of incidents in recent years, with sightings increasing significantly year over year.

In a separate release Monday, the Department of War said the guidance consolidates existing authorities under federal law and reflects changes enacted in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

The department said commanders must issue installation-specific operating procedures within 60 days and assess vulnerabilities, conduct training, and establish defensive measures tailored to local conditions.

Ross said defeating small drones requires coordination, training, and interagency cooperation, not just technology, as the military adapts to a rapidly changing threat environment.