×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: drew barrymore | strike | show | premiere postponed

Drew Barrymore, 'The Talk' Postpone Shows Until After Strikes

Sunday, 17 September 2023 05:48 PM EDT

Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later CBS's "The Talk" did the same.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over," Barrymore posted on Instagram on Sunday. "I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today."

Barrymore's initial decision to return to the air Monday — without her three union writers and with picketers outside her studio — was met with pushback on social media. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers.

"We support Drew's decision to pause the show's return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her," said a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson.

Other daytime shows have resumed. "The View" has returned for its 27th season on ABC, while "Tamron Hall" and "Live With Kelly and Ryan" — neither are governed by writers guild rules — have also been producing fresh episodes. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is to restart Monday.

But "The Talk" scrapped its restart, planned for Monday. "We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date," CBC said in a statement Sunday.

Ariel Dumas, head writer and supervising producer for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" reacted on X, formerly Twitter. "This is really great," she wrote, saying "The Drew Barrymore Show" "decided to do the right thing. I hope @TheView and others will follow suit."

As long as the hosts and guests don't discuss or promote work covered by television, theatrical, or streaming contracts, they're not technically breaking the strike. That's because talk shows are covered under a separate contract — the so-called Network Code — from the one actors and writers are striking. The Network Code also covers reality TV, sports, morning news shows, soap operas, and game shows.

Barrymore's stance prompted the National Book Awards to uninvite her as host in November. The organization rescinded her invitation "in light of the announcement that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will resume production."

The ongoing strike pits Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and others.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later CBS's "The Talk" did the same.
drew barrymore, strike, show, premiere postponed
414
2023-48-17
Sunday, 17 September 2023 05:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved