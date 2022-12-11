NYC Man Arrested at Drag Story Hour Protest

A New York City man confronting protesters of a Drag Story Hour in a Manhattan library was arrested after getting into a tussle with an officer observing the demonstration, the New York Post reported, citing a police report.

A clip shared by NJEG Media on Twitter shows the man, identified as Chase Catapano, 28, facing off against about 20 protesters holding signs reading "Leave our kids alone!" and "Shut it down now!"

At one point, Catapano rips a sign out of one of the protester's hands. As he turns to walk away, he is confronted by a man identifying as a police officer, at which point Catapano slaps the officer's hands, yelling, "I don't give a f*** who you are!"

"You better watch who you're touching. He's an officer," someone shouts.

Following a further tussle with the officer, police say, Catapano was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and obstructing governmental administration.