Tags: dragshows | woke | mayors | knoxville

Knoxville Mayor Lambasted for Attending Risqué Drag Show

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Friday, 23 December 2022 10:39 PM EST

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, a Democrat, drew criticism on Thursday evening for announcing that she attended a Christmas-themed drag show.

"So glad to be at 'A Drag Queen Christmas' with so many merry Knoxville folks! It's going to be a festive night! #knoxvilleforall," the mayor posted to her Facebook account.

The show is currently touring across the country and plans to visit several major cities in South Carolina and Florida before the end of the year. However, conservative commentator Libs of TikTok called attention to the show's controversial content.

"Elected officials are promoting this," the account said before sharing several graphic pictures and describing features of the show, including "simulated sex acts."

Several outlets reported that the event was open to all ages, but the Drag Queen Christmas show's website provides a warning when attempting to buy a ticket.

"This performance has adult themes and content," it read. "Admission is limited to patrons 18 years of age or over. Proof of age will be required."

It is unconfirmed if the show has actually followed that policy or if it changes depending on the venue.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, a Democrat, drew criticism on Thursday evening for announcing that she attended a Christmas-themed drag show.
Friday, 23 December 2022 10:39 PM
