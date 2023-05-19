Protesters Slam Church for 'Family-Friendly' Drag Night

The First United Methodist Church in Sherman, Texas, was met with protesters waving "defend purity, reject perversion" signs during a "family-friendly" drag show last week.

On May 13, the "Pride Prom" organized by Grayson County Pride was held at the Sherman church after it was moved from its original location in Pecan Grove Park, Fox News reported.

It additionally featured "open mic karaoke" and was hosted by Alex Gemini, with Protect Texas Kids reporting that the venue was changed to First United Methodist's "Mosaic Campus" last minute to avoid protesters.

Protect Texas Kids took photos and recorded videos of the guests on the night of the event, with children seen entering alongside drag queens and adults dressed in animal costumes.

Other protesters from the Catholic group "The New Columbia Movement" also showed up near the venue, praying the rosary.

"Our church is committed to providing a safe place for youth and children, embracing their true value and worth as being created in the image of God," the church stated in reaction to backlash from the event.

"We appreciate that groups like the United Way of Grayson County see our church as offering that safety and requested to use our space as a last-minute alternate venue for a prom serving LGBTQ youth and their families," the statement continued. "The entertainment of that night is not in line with our values."

Eyewitnesses informed Fox that Sherman authorities were seen outside the event escorting the drag performers around the church, with a police spokesperson later confirming that it provided the security.