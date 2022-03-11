Ted Nugent: Why I'm Endorsing Dr. Oz

Musician and Second Amendment proponent Ted Nugent on Friday endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race.

Nugent said he was supporting Oz because the doctor will stand up for Pennsylvanians' values and the Constitution.

"I know the heart and soul of working hard, playing hard Pennsylvania, and you need to have your heart and soul accurately represented by someone who stands up for God, family, country, Constitution, Bill of Rights, Ten Commandments, Gold Rule, that Pennsylvania work ethic. Law and order," Nugent said in a video announcing his endorsement.

"I know this guy. His name is Dr. Oz and real Pennsylvanians should send Dr. Oz to represent their heart and soul in the U.S. Senate. Now is the time."

Oz, a former heart surgeon, and former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick are the leaders in the Republican primary field. They're running to capture the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

"I'm thrilled to have Ted Nugent's endorsement," Oz told Newsmax. "Like me, he's an outsider that will say what he sees and fight for the issues that matter for Pennsylvanians like our Second Amendment rights and refusal to be silenced by the woke mob."

Nugent, a conservative in a music industry filled with progressive artists, has touted his stance against drug and alcohol abuse while supporting gun owners' rights and hunting as a way to promote the natural environment.

A strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, Nugent stumped for Trump during the 2020 campaign.

"Pennsylvania, let's celebrate the heart and soul of real Pennsylvania," he said. "Uncompromised, Dr. Oz is your man. I know it and you know it. Come on, real Pennsylvania. Let's celebrate real Pennsylvania."