Trump Hails Oz for Beating Back Dem Attack Like a 'Good Politician'

Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz is becoming more than just a popular TV doctor, according to former President Donald Trump, who said "he's actually a good politician."

Trump is heading to Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night for a Save America rally — which will air live on Newsmax — as he stumps for his endorsed candidates Oz and GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.

"The commonwealth is just a great place, and you have two really good candidates," Trump told "The John Fredericks Show" on Thursday. "And you know, one in particular, Oz got beat up badly with the, you know, they spent like $50 million or something."

Pennsylvania is one of the biggest battlegrounds for control of the Senate, as retired Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., has left his seat up for grabs between Oz and Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Democrats are pouring time, energy, and financial resources into Fetterman's campaign and attack ads against Oz.

Some reports say Oz is getting attacked by Fetterman for being too far right in this general election after he was attacked for being too moderate in the GOP primary. Establishment Republicans had questioned Trump's picking Oz for the endorsement, but Trump is sticking with him.

"He's a great guy; he loves the state," Trump told Fredericks. "He loves the people. He's very smart. He's actually a good politician. He gets out there."

Fetterman just recently returned to the campaign trail after suffering a stroke this spring, but Oz's calls for five debates with his Democrat opponent have fallen on deaf ears from the Fetterman campaign.

"He wants to debate this guy," Trump told Fredericks. "He [Fetterman] won't debate him."

Trump warns Fetterman is too far left for the people of Pennsylvania.

"The guy, if you look at his past, I mean, he's out, he's into the world of communism," Trump told Fredericks. "His past is terrible. And I think Oz is gonna do very well."

Despite some polls saying Fetterman is edging Oz, Trump says Oz's numbers are "coming up" and a Saturday Save America rally looms as Oz has been "all over the place" campaigning in the state.

"He's coming up," Trump concluded. "He's a good — actually he's very energetic."