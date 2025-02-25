Activists Dox ICE Agents to Disrupt Deportations

Activists have been posting fliers with personal details of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Los Angeles in an effort to disrupt federal deportation raids, the Daily Mail reported.

The tactic parked controversy over privacy concerns and the growing resistance to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Posters resembling "wanted" notices have appeared across Los Angeles, displaying photos, names, phone numbers, and other details of ICE agents.

The fliers, written in Spanish, warn residents with the phrase, "CAREFUL WITH THESE FACES."

The posters accuse ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) of "racially terrorizing and criminalizing entire communities" through deportation policies.

The notices claim that agents "kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers."

The doxing effort has drawn sharp criticism, as the identities of ICE agents are typically protected. Media outlets often blur their faces to maintain privacy and safety. ICE is not alone in conducting recent immigration arrests; federal agencies such as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and HSI have also been involved in enforcement actions.

The campaign is part of a broader effort by pro-immigrant activists to counter Trump's push for what he has called "the largest deportation in history."

Activists have been appearing at raid sites nationwide, using megaphones and loudspeakers to inform detainees of their rights.

In Denver, activists were recorded shouting "DO NOT SPEAK" in English and Spanish as ICE officers led detainees away in handcuffs, according to the Daily Mail.

A video posted by the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition shows protesters urging migrants to remain silent and avoid self-incrimination.

Activists have also been reminding individuals that law enforcement needs a warrant to enter a home.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan, Trump's new border czar, acknowledged that deportations are being affected by these efforts. He cited Chicago as an example of a city where "very well-educated" illegal migrants are using legal knowledge to avoid arrest.

"They've been educated on how to defy ICE, how to hide from ICE," Homan told CNN. "I've seen many pamphlets from many NGOs: 'Here's how you escape ICE from arresting you. Here's what you need to do.' They call it 'Know Your Rights.' I call it 'how to escape arrest.'"

Legal organizations have distributed "red cards" outlining constitutional rights for illegal migrants and U.S. citizens across the country.

At Oak Lawn Methodist Church in Dallas, laminated cards in Spanish advise individuals not to open their doors or sign documents without legal representation.

The cards also include an English statement asserting Fifth and Fourth Amendment rights, instructing individuals to slide the card under the door to ICE agents.