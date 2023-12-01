×
Tags: doug ducey | sandra day oconnor | scotus

Former Gov. Ducey: Late Justice O'Connor a 'Force of Nature'

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 12:10 PM EST

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Friday lauded late former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who died in Phoenix on Friday at the age of 93, as a "force of nature."

"Ronald Reagan put it best when he called Justice O’Connor a 'person for all seasons,'" Ducey, a Republican said. "Her life and career are a testament to hard work, determination, Western grit, and the American dream."

He added that from her time in the Arizona Senate to the U.S. Supreme Court, O'Connor "broke barriers and shattered any ceiling that stood in her way. 

"Justice O’Connor was a force of nature, with a keen grasp on basic common sense," Ducey said. "Her legacy must be remembered, and her life and lessons learned by every American child. Angela and I pray for her entire family. May she rest in peace."

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

