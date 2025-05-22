VA Processing Disability Claims at Record Pace

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs is making record-breaking progress in processing backlogged disability claims, the Daily Caller reported.

The VA has brought unresolved claims down 25%, from 264,717 to 198,378, since Trump took office in January, the Daily Caller noted.

The backlog of disability claims increased 24% under President Joe Biden, the VA said in a statement.

"Under President Trump, VA's claims processing productivity is the highest it has ever been, and we will continue working overtime on behalf of Veterans until the backlog is at record lows," VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement. "Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve timely and accurate claims decisions, and that is exactly what we will deliver."

In April, the VA set a new monthly record by processing 256,178 claims and set a daily record with more than 15,000 on Tuesday, according to the Daily Caller.

Under the Biden administration, the backlog grew to 378,000. In the first Trump administration, the backlog dropped to 64,173, according to the Daily Caller. A disability claim must be left unresolved for more than 125 days to be considered backlogged.

Backlogs hit their peak in 2013, due to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Daily Caller reported.