Gov. Burgum: Convicting Trump on 'Filing Error' Is 'Travesty of Justice'

By    |   Sunday, 05 May 2024 11:13 AM EDT

Democrat prosecutors achieving a conviction of presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for a "business error" from before the 2016 election would be a "travesty of justice," North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum warned Sunday.

"If he becomes a convicted felon in this case, that's just, a travesty of justice," Burgum told CNN's "State of the Union."

"Again, it's not illegal to pay people for nondisclosure agreements — that happens all the time. I'm sure this network and others have done that, so that's not illegal."

But the timing of this trial exposes its real agenda: Stopping President Joe Biden's chief political rival from returning to the White House, Burgum said.

"This one is largely intended to try to achieve a result before the election," he continued, adding "everybody sees this is politically motivated."

"A filing error is not something that would affect any American people that are trying to put food on the table and gas in the car. It doesn't affect them."

There could only be a boost for Trump's election hopes in producing voter enthusiasm for him against Biden, Burgum maintained.

"The outcome of this trial is not going to change a lot of people's minds — it might actually, in some ways, help President Trump because it reinforces the idea that the Biden administration is willing to use lawfare to try to attack a political opponent."

Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is leading a prosecution of Trump for calling a $130,000 payment to lawyer Michael Cohen a legal expense, when the Democrat prosecutors claim it was called that to avoid Democrats attacking Trump for an alleged affair with Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

"Americans understand and a majority of Americans feel like the trial that he's in right now is politically motivated, and if it was anybody else, this trial wouldn't even be happening," Burgum told host Jake Tapper. "So I understand that he feels that he's being unfairly treated and I think that's reasonable that someone who's being kept off the campaign trail as the presumptive nominee has got some frustration about that."

"I'm a business guy," he concluded. "This is a business filing case. If it was anybody other than a presidential candidate this would be a misdemeanor. How it got turned into 34 felonies when it isn't even the alleged crime, which is they haven't even convinced anybody there was a crime.

"But if it were, it would be a Federal Election Commission crime and that would be pursued by the federal courts, not by a county DA in New York.

"And so I think, again, Americans, the outcome of this trial doesn't affect them. What affects them is Joe Biden's policies, the inflation that's taken 30% of their savings — it comes like a thief in the night. Inflation's an insidious tax that takes money away from people that need it the most at the low end of the income scale.

"And so the trial is maybe a spectacle for cable TV, but the average Americans have already baked in what they think about President Trump, President Biden: They're looking at the policies, not at the people, and they were better off on their choosing Trump's policies."

Eric Mack

