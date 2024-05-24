WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doug burgum | kari lake | arizona | senate

N.D. Gov. Burgum Endorses Lake in Arizona Senate Race

By    |   Friday, 24 May 2024 02:24 PM EDT

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum endorsed Kari Lake in the Arizona Senate race.

"Kari Lake is the conservative fighter we need to help President Trump Make America Great Again," Burgum said in a statement. "In the U.S. Senate, Kari will be an unstoppable force for commonsense. She has what it takes to lead our country back to safety, prosperity, and peace. Kari Lake has my complete and total endorsement!"

Lake, who is looking to replace Kyrsten Sinema, has a commanding lead over her Republican primary challenger, but is trailing Rep. Ruben Gallego, viewed as the front-runner in the Democrat primary.

A poll published Thursday by Noble Predictive Insights shows Gallego with a 10-point lead over Lake.

Lake, a former television news anchor who ran for governor in 2022, in a statement said she was "honored to have the support of one of the rising voices in the America First movement, Governor Doug Burgum!

"As a successful businessman and Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum recognizes how critical it is to improve our economy, restore energy independence, and strengthen our national security. Governor Burgum knows that I am dedicated to achieving those goals in the United States Senate."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum endorsed Kari Lake in the Arizona Senate race.
doug burgum, kari lake, arizona, senate
197
2024-24-24
Friday, 24 May 2024 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved