N.D. Gov. Burgum Endorses Lake in Arizona Senate Race

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum endorsed Kari Lake in the Arizona Senate race.

"Kari Lake is the conservative fighter we need to help President Trump Make America Great Again," Burgum said in a statement. "In the U.S. Senate, Kari will be an unstoppable force for commonsense. She has what it takes to lead our country back to safety, prosperity, and peace. Kari Lake has my complete and total endorsement!"

Lake, who is looking to replace Kyrsten Sinema, has a commanding lead over her Republican primary challenger, but is trailing Rep. Ruben Gallego, viewed as the front-runner in the Democrat primary.

A poll published Thursday by Noble Predictive Insights shows Gallego with a 10-point lead over Lake.

Lake, a former television news anchor who ran for governor in 2022, in a statement said she was "honored to have the support of one of the rising voices in the America First movement, Governor Doug Burgum!

"As a successful businessman and Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum recognizes how critical it is to improve our economy, restore energy independence, and strengthen our national security. Governor Burgum knows that I am dedicated to achieving those goals in the United States Senate."