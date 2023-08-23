×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doug burgum | 2024 election | gop | debate | primary | injured | milwaukee

Gov. Burgum to Participate in Debates: 'I'm In'

By    |   Wednesday, 23 August 2023 07:04 PM EDT

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was recently injured, posted a message on X about whether he will participate in the Republican debate Wednesday night.

"I'm in," he said while sharing a picture in crunches and a leg brace at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The governor was taken to the emergency room Tuesday after he suffered a high-grade tear of his Achilles tendon playing basketball with his campaign staff, according to CNN.

Earlier in the day, Burgum campaign spokesman Lance Trover told the network it was "unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate."

However, Burgum confirmed to CNN's Dana Bash at the Milwaukee arena that he was ready to go and is waiting for additional tests to be done Thursday by an injury specialist.

"I think the first piece of good news is tonight's not a dance contest," Burgum joked. "If this was 'Dancing with the Stars,' I'd be scratched from the competition. But it's a debate. We're standing at a podium for two hours, and I may just have to cowboy up, and we'll just get through it."

Burgum qualified for the debate after offering $20 gift cards to donors who gave his campaign a $1 contribution, helping him meet the Republican National Committee requirement.

He later met the polling requirements and signed the pledge to back the eventual Republican presidential nominee.

Burgum, 67, had hip replacement surgery in 2021, The Associated Press noted.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was recently injured, had a message on X about whether he will participate in the Republican debate Wednesday night."I'm in," he said while sharing a picture in crunches and a leg brace at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
doug burgum, 2024 election, gop, debate, primary, injured, milwaukee, donors, campaign
242
2023-04-23
Wednesday, 23 August 2023 07:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved