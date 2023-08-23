Gov. Burgum to Participate in Debates: 'I'm In'

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was recently injured, posted a message on X about whether he will participate in the Republican debate Wednesday night.

"I'm in," he said while sharing a picture in crunches and a leg brace at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The governor was taken to the emergency room Tuesday after he suffered a high-grade tear of his Achilles tendon playing basketball with his campaign staff, according to CNN.

Earlier in the day, Burgum campaign spokesman Lance Trover told the network it was "unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate."

However, Burgum confirmed to CNN's Dana Bash at the Milwaukee arena that he was ready to go and is waiting for additional tests to be done Thursday by an injury specialist.

"I think the first piece of good news is tonight's not a dance contest," Burgum joked. "If this was 'Dancing with the Stars,' I'd be scratched from the competition. But it's a debate. We're standing at a podium for two hours, and I may just have to cowboy up, and we'll just get through it."

Burgum qualified for the debate after offering $20 gift cards to donors who gave his campaign a $1 contribution, helping him meet the Republican National Committee requirement.

He later met the polling requirements and signed the pledge to back the eventual Republican presidential nominee.

Burgum, 67, had hip replacement surgery in 2021, The Associated Press noted.