Doritos Fires Trans Activist Amid Uproar About Sexual Tweets

Doritos has fired transgender activist Samantha Hudson who appeared in one of its promo videos amid an uproar over Hudson’s old sexualized tweets about children, the Daily Mail reported.

During Hudson’s brief stint as a Doritos brand ambassador, the trans activist appeared in a 50-second video called Crunch Talks that has since been deleted from the chip brand’s Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Doritos told Rolling Stone it would no longer work with Hudson after learning of the previous inappropriate posts. The company’s decision follows intense backlash on social media, as users posted screenshots of Hudson’s prior comments and called for the snack maker to get the “Bud Light treatment.”

Born Iván González Ranedo in Spain, Hudson, 24, is an avowed "anti-capitalist" and "Marxist" who has called for "the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family."

As a teenager, Hudson tweeted about wanting to do "thuggish things" to a 12-year-old girl and "screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl," the Mail reported.

In 2015, Hudson tweeted, “I want to do thuggish things to get into a 12-year-old girl's [expletive].”

“I hate women who are victims of sexual assault and go to self help centers to overcome their trauma. Annoying sl**s,” Hudson wrote in another post.

After the improper posts resurfaced, Hudson apologized, calling them “pure provocation and in very bad taste.”

“At that time I dedicated myself to saying nonsense, the heavier the better, because I thought that 'dark humor' was funny,” the trans activist said, according to the Mail.

Many social media users castigated Doritos over the brand partnership and referenced Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which resulted in a conservative boycott and the loss of $1.4 billion in sales for parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“This is disgusting,” former Trump 2020 campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said on X on Tuesday. “Give Doritos the Bud Light treatment.”

Journalist Matt Agorist wrote, “I didn't give a sh** about Bud Light. I thought it was a bad marketing decision given the current environment, but what Doritos just did is next level WTF! Hiring an admitted pedo to be the face of their product? Not that I ever ate them, but it's prolly best to #boycottdoritos.”

Accounts like Libs of TikTok and End Wokeness have also called on their followers to boycott Doritos over its partnership with Hudson.