2 Police Officers Injured, Suspect Killed in Florida Shooting

Two police officers and a civilian were injured Friday morning and a suspect was killed during a shootout in Doral, Florida, reportedly related to a road rage incident, reports CBS Miami.

Senior law enforcement officials said one officer was shot multiple times while the other was injured in the face, possibly by shrapnel from the shots fired during the incident, which took place just after 11 a.m. near 94th Avenue and 25th Street.

"At approximately 11:10 a.m. there was an incident that occurred off-site. It resulted in some type of dispute," Doral police spokesman Ray Valdes said in a statement.

"It resulted in one man chasing another man by vehicle. Our officers were alerted to the incident that had occurred and were in the area. They came upon a traffic accident where a vehicle had struck a tree and spun out of control. As our officers were observing this, the subject in that car jumped out of his car and opened fire. He struck the officer’s vehicle several times, the officer and other officers in the vicinity opened fire, they struck the subject. The subject has been pronounced dead."

The officers and civilian were taken to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Valdes noted that although one officer was shot multiple times, his bulletproof vest stopped the shot to his chest.

"One received a gunshot wound to the chest, the leg, and the arm. Fortunately, he was wearing a bulletproof vest. The bulletproof vest stopped the round. He was initially transported to Jackson West. The doctors there assessed his injuries and decided, as a precaution, to transfer him to Ryder Trauma. The second officer received graze to the left cheek, either from glass or shrapnel, he was fine. He was transported to Kendall Regional," said Valdes.

He added that while police don't know what caused the incident, one officer did describe what happened over the radio, and said that the officers had no other choice than to open fire on the suspect.

"Undoubtedly. The officer, what he described on the radio, was a vehicle losing control and striking a tree. Before he can react, the gentleman that was in that vehicle jumped out of the car and opened fire on the officers," he said.