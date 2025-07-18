WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Jr. Defends Dad: 'I've Never Seen Him Doodle Once'

Friday, 18 July 2025 11:49 AM EDT

The past is prologue when it comes to evaluating the liberal media's attempts to attack President Donald Trump, eldest son Donald Trump Jr. said Friday, defending his father against claims he "doodled" a risqué picture to disgraced late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

"My father has a very specific way of speaking," Trump Jr. wrote Friday on X. "People all over the world have mimicked it for decades. The insanity written in The Wall Street Journal, AIN'T IT and everyone knows it.

"Also in 47 years I've never seen him doodle once. Give me a break with the fake 'journalisming.'"

Trump Jr.'s X post came in response to The Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis' X post seeking to use artificial intelligence to find instances of President Trump having used the word "enigma."

"I asked Grok to search every record of Trump speaking or writing to determine if he has ever used the word 'enigma' before, and Grok says there is no record of him ever saying or speaking the word," Davis wrote on X.

Trump Jr. responded to that post to explain the words nor "doodle" just do not comport with the widely public reports in the past on the president.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the Journal report a "hatchet job."

"The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE 'birthday letter' that is supposedly from 2003," she wrote in a statement. "This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted 'the Russia, Russia, Russia' Hoax all over again.

"The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don’t even have it in their possession when we asked them to verify the alleged document they're basing their ENTIRE fake story on.

"When has President Trump ever spoken like the conversation alleged in the fake WSJ story? That's not at all how he speaks or writes. The WSJ knowingly published false information to smear the President of the United States.

"As I said at the podium today, there is a coordinated Hoax by the Democrats and Fake News to smear President Trump — as we've seen throughout both of his terms."

