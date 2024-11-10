Donna Brazile: 'Great Introspection' Needed After Trump Gains in Dem Strongholds

"Great introspection" is needed after President-elect Donald Trump performed significantly better than expectations in some Democratic strongholds in this past election, former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

"We should put it all on a table and have a great introspection as to what happened, what happened in New Jersey, when Chris [Christie] and I were sitting there on election night and I'm looking at Chris like, Hey, what's going on?" she said. "What was going on in Minnesota? What was going on, of course, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island?"

Brazile noted that "Trump improved not just his numbers in the battlegrounds, which we were talking about on election night, 3 to 4 points. He also improved in inner cities. He improved in outer suburbs. So it looks like Trump ran the 50-state strategy that the Democrats used to talk about."

A distraught Brazile said, "so we can talk about messaging, we can talk about the map. We can also talk about just, was 107 days enough? All of this should be on the table. We're going to have a lot of introspection."

She added that "more importantly, look at the Democratic Party. I was there eight years ago when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, and we looked at ourselves and said, 'What the hell?' We tried to stitch together the blue wall with Elmer's glue. We needed duct tape and a lot more."

Brazile stressed that "we got to do a better job of reaching the voters where they are, and not try to make pretend that this was won simply because Donald Trump is a better liar."