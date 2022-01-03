Donald Trump Jr., Kim Guilfoyle Have Been Engaged for More Than a Year

It has been revealed that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged for more than a year.

The groom-to-be reportedly popped the question to Guilfoyle, his girlfriend since 2018, on New Year's Eve 2020. Guilfoyle's Instagram post this past Saturday on the first anniversary of the engagement featured a photo of the couple with Guilfoyle wearing an 8-carat engagement ring, the Daily Mail reported.

"Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," Guilfoyle's post read. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."

Daily Mail sources confirmed the "open secret" engagement between Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of former President Donald Trump, and Guilfoyle, a former TV personality, adviser and fundraiser for the former president.

"Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 — which is Don's birthday," a source told the Mail. "They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.

"They've kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. Both are focused on their children — they have six between them — and their work."

Guilfoyle, 52, has been wearing the ring, but the couple had not publicly announced the engagement.

"It's been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8-carat diamond engagement ring," a friend of the couple told Daily Mail.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, celebrated his 44th birthday at the Trumps' New Year's Eve gala Friday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim's Instagram accounts on New Year's Eve," the friend added to the Daily Mail.

Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, while Guilfoyle was married to now-California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was then mayor of San Francisco, from 2001 to 2006, and to Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009.