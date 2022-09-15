Trump Blasts McConnell for Being Dems' 'Lapdog' on Funding Govt

Former President Donald Trump is praising a few Republican senators for working to stop Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and "his favorite," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., from "ramming through a disastrous continuing resolution."

"Finally, some Republicans with great courage!" Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement posted to Truth Social on Thursday night. "Rick Scott, Ted Cruz and Mike Lee are working hard to stop Chuck Schumer and his favorite, Sen. Mitch McConnell, from ramming through a disastrous continuing resolution that would do nothing to stop inflation, grow our economy or restore the American dream — it would only put big government first and give [Sen. Joe] Manchin his terrible deal."

Manchin, D-W.Va., helped rework the Inflation Reduction Act to his liking to allow him to get on board as a 50th vote to pass the law on the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Instead, we need a long-term continuing resolution so we can deal with the real emergency at hand, the radical left's destruction of America, and once again, put America first. McConnell is so bad!" Trump's statement concluded.

Earlier Thursday, Trump issued a statement blasting McConnell for bending to Democrats on the continuing resolution as he did a year ago. The resolution would permit the government to remain open and funded under past budget terms.

During Trump's second year in the White House, Senate Democrats forced a government shutdown by refusing a continuing resolution and not passing a new budget.

"Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats everything they want," Trump's first Save America PAC statement, posted to Truth Social, read. "He is their lapdog! He didn't stop trillions of dollars in spending by refusing to use the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool.

"He gave it up for nothing. Now he wants to give Manchin the thing he wanted in order to destroy America and even the people of West Virginia. How about his tax on coal? The Republican Senate must do something about this absolute loser, Mitch McConnell, who folds every time against the Democrats — and he's only getting worse!"

McConnell has been a frequent object of Trump's ire since his last days in the White House.

Trump has made multiple calls for McConnell to be removed as Senate Republican leader "immediately" — a call some have speculated might have affected campaign finance decisions by the McConnell-backed Senate Leadership Fund.