Trump Calls Out Prosecutor's Conflicts of Interest, Dem Ties

Just hours before his first court appearance for special counsel Jack Smith's 37-count indictment, former President Donald Trump is calling out conflicts of interest by Smith, his wife, and their alleged ties to Democrat power and wealth.

Trump's Truth Social post Tuesday morning, linked to National Pulse's allegations of Smith and his family being linked to former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and the Open Society Foundation of billionaire Democrat activist and donor George Soros.

"This is the thug, overturned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his corrupt Injustice Department stuck on me," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He's a radical right [sic] lunatic and Trump hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably 'planted' information in the 'boxes' given to them.

"They taint everything that they touch, including our country, which is rapidly going to hell!"

The allegations against Smith and his wife Katy Chevigny conflicts of interest are not new, but Trump has resurfaced them. Chevigny is listed as a producer on the Michelle Obama documentary "Becoming," has donated to Biden's political campaign, and Democrat PACs, the New York Post reported.

Also, Trump wrote in a subsequent post a tease of his potential legal strategy in defending against the 37-count indictment under the Espionage Age of 1917 and other process crimes.

"The grand jury was never told about the presidential records act or the Clinton socks case, both exonerating!" Trump wrote on Truth Social from his golf resort Doral in Florida before his court appearance later Tuesday.

The reference to the "Clinton socks case" alludes to legal precedent related to former President Bill Clinton being permitted to have stored tapes containing classified information in his sock drawer after his presidency, as noted by PolitiFact.