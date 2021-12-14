Trump Media Partners With Rumble

Trump Media & Technology Group, a social media and technology company, announced on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with Rumble Inc., a technology and video streaming company.

Under the partnership between the two companies, Rumble is to provide video and streaming services for TRUTH Social, TMTG's upcoming social media platform, as well as infrastructure and video delivery service to TMTG's Subscription Video-On-Demand product, TMTG+.

''As part of our mission,'' said former President Donald Trump, who is TMTG chairman, ''TMTG continues to align with service providers who do not discriminate against political ideology.''

''Therefore, I have selected the Rumble Cloud to serve as a critical backbone for TMTG infrastructure,'' he continued. ''TMTG has already launched Truth Social on the Rumble Cloud for invited guests only, and the initial Beta launch has been excellent. America is ready for TRUTH Social, and the end to cancel culture.''

Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski said: ''Rumble is excited to provide technology and cloud services to TMTG. We continue to build the infrastructure to deliver a free, open, and neutral internet. Rumble was designed to be immune to cancel culture, and we are at the forefront of a movement that believes everyone benefits from access to a neutral platform that hosts diverse ideas and opinions.''