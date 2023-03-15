×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donaldtrump | rondesantis | 2024 | gop | elections

CNN Poll: DeSantis Tops Trump in 2024 Race

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 12:06 PM EDT

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not declared a 2024 presidential bid, he's leading former President Donald Trump 39% to 37% among registered Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters, according to a new CNN national poll.

Among the total number of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents surveyed, however, Trump leads DeSantis 40% to 36%.

The CNN poll suggests that Trump's candidacy is buoyed by younger, less affluent, and less educated voters, while DeSantis draws his support from older, well-heeled, and better educated voters.

Trump leads DeSantis 48% to 28% among those younger than 45, while DeSantis leads Trump 40% to 35% among those older than 45.

Among those who earn less than $50,000 per year, Trump leads DeSantis 52% to 27%, with DeSantis leading Trump 41% to 33% among those who earn more than $50,000 per year.

White Republicans and Republican-leaning independents without a college degree preferred Trump over DeSantis 43% to 38%; college-educated white Republicans and Republican-leaning independents picked DeSantis over Trump 42% to 23%.

In enthusiasm, DeSantis carries only a slight edge on Trump, with 47% saying they would be enthusiastic and 27% saying they would be satisfied but not enthusiastic if he was the nominee. Respondents reported that 46% would be enthusiastic and 25% would be satisfied but not enthusiastic if Trump was the nominee.

Seven percent would be dissatisfied but not upset, and 5% would be upset if DeSantis were not the nominee; 14% would be dissatisfied but not upset and 14% that would be upset if Trump were not the nominee.

Only 1% reported they do not know enough about Trump to say, while 15% reported they do not know enough about DeSantis.

Trump and DeSantis scored significantly higher than former Vice President Mike Pence, whom just 13% of those polled would be enthusiastic about and 30% would be satisfied but not enthusiastic.

Thirty-three percent would be dissatisfied but not upset and 16% would be upset by Pence as the GOP presidential nominee.

Pence is currently a distant fourth among registered Republican voters, with 6% saying they would support his candidacy. DeSantis comes in at 39%, Trump at 37%, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 7%.

Of those four, only Trump and Haley have declared candidacy.

The poll was conducted March 8-12 and surveyed 1,045 respondents. The margin of error is plus/minus 3.8 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not declared a 2024 presidential bid, he's leading former President Donald Trump 39% to 37% among registered Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters, according to a new CNN national poll.
donaldtrump, rondesantis, 2024, gop, elections
390
2023-06-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 12:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved