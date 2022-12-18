Trump: 'I Like' Both Candidates Running for RNC Chair

Former President Donald Trump declined to give a preference to either of the prominent candidates running in next month's election for the Republican National Committee chair.

Speaking on the matter, Trumps told Breitbart on Friday that in regard to Ronna McDaniel, who is running for a third term as the committee's chair, and RNC national committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, "I think they're both good."

Earlier in the interview, the former president said, "Harmeet is a lawyer for me, you know. Harmeet is my lawyer," before adding, "I like them both."

"It's like when I asked Queen Elizabeth when we were together: 'Which president did you like the best?'" Trump continued. "She said: 'I liked them all.' 'Which one did you like the best?' 'I liked them all. They're all great.' I said, 'But didn't you like Ronald Reagan the best?' She said: 'No, I liked them all. I liked Ronald Reagan very much, but I liked them all.' Then I said: 'Which prime minister did you like the best? Was it Winston Churchill?' 'I like them all. I like every one.' Then I realized how smart she was. I said, 'You know, that's why she stayed there for 75 years.'"

As it stands, Dhillon is considered one of McDaniel's strongest rivals for the position. Also running for chair is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. At one point, Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who ran a stronger-than-expected campaign against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, was running for the position.

McDaniel, who has been chairwoman since 2016, faces criticism after losing the House in 2018 and the Senate and the White House in 2020, and only narrowly clinching the House majority in 2022.

A vote from 168 RNC members will decide the new chair in late January.