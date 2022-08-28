×
Tags: donaldtrump | joebiden | afghanistan | un

Trump: No Responsibility Taken for Afghanistan Bungle

donald trump

Former President Donald Trump (Getty)

Sunday, 28 August 2022 08:45 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump decried Sunday that no responsibility was taken for Afghanistan.

Writing from his Truth Social network on the anniversary of the United States' withdrawal from the region, Trump said the Biden administration should have pulled all of the U.S.'s resources from the region before the military left.

"No resignations or firings for the disastrous manner in which we surrendered in Afghanistan," Trump wrote. "The military should have left last, when everything else was done and accounted for — NOT FIRST. Perhaps the most embarrassing and demeaning moment in our Country's history!"

According to Fox News, within months after the Taliban took over the region, Afghanistan saw rampant hunger, decades of progress for women's rights rolled back and a vehement crackdown on public expression with anything that doesn't comport to extremist interpretations of Islam.

"After four decades of conflict, many households are led by widows, and they are the only breadwinner. Without the full participation of women and girls in all aspects of public life there is little chance of achieving lasting peace, stability and economic development," said Phillipe Kropfe, a spokesman in Kabul for the United Nations World Food Program.

