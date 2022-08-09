Trump: 'Biden Knew' About Raid, Just Like He Knew of 'Hunter's Deals'

President Joe Biden "knew all about" Monday's raid at Mar-a-Lago, just as he surely knew all about son Hunter Biden's business deals, former President Donald Trump proclaimed on Tuesday.

"Biden knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter's 'deals,'" Trump wrote Tuesday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump has been blasting the actions of the Biden administration's Justice Department as a continuation of efforts to discredit him as a president and potential 2024 candidate for reelection.

"A horrible thing that took place yesterday at Mar-a-Lago," Trump also wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. "We are no better than a third-world country, a banana republic.

"It is a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the no collusion Mueller Report, and more. To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with radical left Democrat state & local D.A.'s & A.G.'s."

Earlier Tuesday, at a White House press conference, officials insisted Biden had not been briefed on the FBI raid. That, they said, is because he would have had no role in it, with the Justice Department expected to perform its tasks independent of the Oval Office.

Biden has also repeatedly denied any involvement in, or knowledge of, son Hunter's business dealings with foreign entities and individuals. Republicans, for their part, have expressed great skepticism about any compartmentalization between the president and his son, with many promising more intensive probes if the Republicans regain congressional control in the midterms.

Raid and Goal

Democrat and anti-Trump operatives have offered hints, and sometimes more, about wanting to attack Trump with an eye toward blocking a 2024 run. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has acknowledged that a goal of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee probing the Capitol attack is to keep Trump from the White House.

On Monday, Hillary Clinton legal operative Marc Elias said bluntly that the raid was intended to create a pretext for blocking a Trump return to the White House.

"The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics," Elias tweeted, linking to a U.S. Code that can force a candidate's disqualification from office.