Trump Rolls Out New Ad, Fresh '24 Hint Amid Raid Outrage

Amid the outrage of Monday's FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago, another tease for a Trump 2024 presidential campaign is circulating on social media.

Trump's former campaign communications director Erin Perrine tweeted out the video, which finishes with Trump's famed Save America rally mantra "we may have to do it again."

"If the FBI can take historic and unprecedented action in a raid at the home of President Trump, what do you think they can do to the rest of us?" Perrine tweeted, linking to the video that makes no other reference to a 2024 presidential campaign.

The 1 minute, 26-second video begins with a John Locke quote, "Whenever law ends, tyranny begins."

It continues to media coverage of Monday's raid on Mar-a-Lago, with myriad broadcasts showing police lights flashing at a dark estate, while TV hosts quoted excerpts from Trump's "dark times" statement.

The video features commentary saying the raid "was meant to prevent Donald Trump from running again" and "can't imagine this ever happening to a Democrat."

Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, two top potential challengers to Trump in 2024, were also featured in the video for allegations of impropriety against them and their never having been raided by Trump.

The video continued, "The DOJ is now being used as a weapon against Biden's top political rival."

If finishes with a younger Trump in an old interview.

"When I see someone that's not competent and he's running something that I really have a big stake in, it bothers me," Trump says in the video. "And I do something about it."

The scene then flashes to 45, which stands for the 45th president of the U.S.