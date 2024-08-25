Rep. Donalds: Harris Can't Distance Herself From Biden

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla, believes Vice President Kamala Harris may be unable to win the 2024 election since she cannot feasibly distance herself from President Joe Biden.

Donalds believes former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win, for reasons including Harris’s lack of policy discussion, current polling, and her position as Vice President under Biden.

"And then, No. 3, Kamala Harris cannot run from Joe Biden. I know she’s trying to run as a prosecutor, but her current title is vice president of the United States, and she was riding shotgun with Joe Biden, creating one of the worst economies for working families and middle-class families in the history of our country while leaving our southern border wide open to more than 10 million illegal immigrants. I believe that Donald Trump is well positioned to win this race," Donalds told Fox News’s "Sunday Morning Futures."

Donalds also argued that the current Biden-Harris administration, and Harris’s administration should she win the presidency, would consist of many holdovers from the Obama-Biden administration.

"Now you're looking at Kamala Harris. The rumors are already circulating that she's looking at people to hold over from the current administration now," Donalds said.