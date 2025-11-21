Trump on Mamdani Meet: 'We Agree on More Than I Thought'

President Donald Trump and New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani struck a more cordial tone during their White House meeting Friday, finding more common ground than the barbs they traded since Mamdani was elected the Big Apple's first socialist and Muslim mayor.

Mamdani told reporters in the Oval Office that he and Trump are clear on their views, and that the meeting focused on the "shared purpose" they have in serving New Yorkers, not on their differences.

"We agree on a lot more than I would have thought," Trump said in a news conference that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform. "I want him to do a great job, and we'll help him do a great job."

In his election night victory speech, Mamdani called Trump a "despot" and vowed to "stand up to Donald Trump and actually deliver." Trump responded by calling him a "100% communist lunatic" and threatening arrest, amplifying the feud. Mamdani was asked whether he would retract those remarks to improve their relationship.

"I think both President Trump and I, we are very clear about our positions and our views," he said. "And what I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers. And frankly, that is something that could transform the lives of the 8.5 million people who are currently struggling under a cost-of-living crisis, with 1 in 4 living in poverty.

"And the meeting came back again and again to what it could look like to lift those New Yorkers out of struggle and start to deliver them a city that they could do more than just struggle to afford it but actually start to live in it."

Trump then interjected: "And I've been called much worse than a despot. So, it's not that insulting. Maybe I think he'll change his mind after we get to working together."

In another awkward moment, a reporter asked Mamdani about his statement that he and Trump "are very clear about our positions and our views" and whether he still regards Trump as a fascist.

As Mamdani began to speak, Trump patted him on the arm and said, "That's OK. You can just say. It's easier than explaining it."

Newsmax national correspondent Michael Carter asked about threats Trump made to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into New York to target illegal immigrants, Mamdani's description of ICE as a rogue agency, and how they can reconcile those differences.

"I think we're going to work them out, and I think that if we have known murderers and known drug dealers and some very bad people, you know, we want to get them out and the mayor wants to have peace," Trump said. "We discussed this at great length, actually, maybe more than anything else. He wants to have a safe New York. Ultimately, a safe New York is going to be a great New York.

"If it's not safe, no matter how well we do with pricing and with anything else, we can talk about anything you want. If you don't have safe streets, it's not going to be a success."

Mamdani has faced widespread accusations of antisemitism from Jewish organizations and politicians, primarily because of his criticisms of Israel, associations with pro-Palestinian activism, and reluctance to condemn slogans or positions critics view as delegitimizing Jewish self-determination. He has repeatedly denied being antisemitic, framing his views as anti-Zionist and focused on Palestinian human rights.

Trump said he didn't discuss Mamdani's vow to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he steps foot in New York. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last year for Netanyahu over allegations of war crimes in the Gaza Strip after Israel retaliated against Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump instead focused generally on Mamdani's views and said he believed they could change.

"He's got views out there, but who knows maybe we're going to see what works, or he's going to change," he said. "Also, we all change. I changed a lot. Changed a lot from when I first came to office."

As the news conference concluded, a reporter shouted a question regarding an incident Wednesday night at a Manhattan synagogue, when a crowd chanted, "From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada," and "Resistance you make us proud, take another settler out," and individual protesters shouted antisemitic epithets.

"I care very deeply about Jewish safety," he said. "And I look forward to rooting out antisemitism across the five boroughs and protecting Jewish New Yorkers, and every New Yorker who calls the city home."

