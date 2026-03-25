Trump-Xi Summit Rescheduled for May 14-15

A summit in China between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was rescheduled for May 14-15, the White House announced Wednesday.

The original summit, planned for March 30, was delayed due to the war in Iran.

"My meeting with the highly respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added: "First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year. ... Our representatives are finalizing preparations for these historic visits. I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a monumental event."

The summit will come at an important moment in U.S.-China relations, as the two nations remain at odds over a variety of topics, including trade, Taiwan, and regional security, Politico reported.

These disagreements come even as both governments have indicated an interest in maintaining steady lines of communication at the leadership level.