Trump: Xi Meeting Produced 'Enormous Respect,' Major Agreements

President Donald Trump said Thursday that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping produced "enormous respect" between the two nations and a series of major agreements expected to benefit U.S. farmers, energy producers, and national security.

In a statement on Truth Social following his trip to Asia, Trump said the two leaders reached several understandings on trade, minerals, and fentanyl control, marking what he described as a "historic" step forward in U.S.-China relations.

"We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved," Trump said.

Among the key outcomes, Trump said Xi authorized China to begin purchasing "massive amounts" of soybeans, sorghum, and other farm products, a move Trump said would make "our Farmers very happy."

He encouraged American farmers to expand, echoing remarks from his first term: "Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors."

Trump also stated that China will continue to maintain the open flow of rare earth elements, critical minerals, and magnets, which are essential for technology and defense manufacturing.

He added that Beijing has pledged to help stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States, a major step in addressing the nation's drug crisis.

On energy, Trump said China agreed to begin purchasing American oil and gas, potentially through a large-scale transaction involving the state of Alaska.

Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum will reportedly meet with Chinese counterparts to explore a deal.

"The agreements reached today will deliver prosperity and security to millions of Americans," Trump said.

The president also extended gratitude to several Indo-Pacific partners, including Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, for their hospitality during his trip, noting that hundreds of billions of dollars are being brought into the U.S. economy as a result of these strengthened ties.

Trump concluded his message with characteristic optimism about the nation's direction under his leadership:

"Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Full Statement from President Donald Trump:

"I had a truly great meeting with President Xi of China. There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved. I was extremely honored by the fact that President Xi authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products. Our Farmers will be very happy! In fact, as I said once before during my first Administration, Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors. I would like to thank President Xi for this! Additionally, China has agreed to continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely. Very significantly, China has strongly stated that they will work diligently with us to stop the flow of Fentanyl into our Country. They will help us end the Fentanyl Crisis. China also agreed that they will begin the process of purchasing American Energy. In fact, a very large scale transaction may take place concerning the purchase of Oil and Gas from the Great State of Alaska. Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and our respective Energy teams will be meeting to see if such an Energy Deal can be worked out. The agreements reached today will deliver Prosperity and Security to millions of Americans. After this Historic trip to Asia, I am now heading back to Washington, D.C. I want to thank the Great Countries of Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea for being so generous, gracious, and hospitable — Also, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, who were at the Dinner last night hosted by His Excellency Lee Jae Myung. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are being brought into our Country because of them. Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"