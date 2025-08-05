WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | white house | upgrades | ballroom

Trump Hints at More White House Upgrades

By    |   Tuesday, 05 August 2025 01:03 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said more improvements could be coming to the White House while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

While walking on the roof, he said upgrades at the White House are "just another way to spend my money for the country."

"Anything I do is financed by me, so you don't have to worry," Trump said. "It's contributed just like my salary is contributed, but nobody ever mentions that."

The White House recently announced construction of a $200 million White House State Ballroom, with construction set to begin in September.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the east wing of the White House will be "modernized" as part of the project and that East Wing staffers, including aides to first lady Melania Trump, will be temporarily relocated.

The project will be paid for by Trump and other donors, she said. Trump has frequently complained the White House lacks a large-scale ballroom for entertaining.

McCrery Architects has been tapped as the lead architect while the construction team will be headed by Clark Construction and the engineering team will be led by AECOM.

The project is expected to be completed long before the end of Trump's term. The Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications, the White House said.

- Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump said more improvements could be coming to the White House while speaking to reporters Tuesday.
donald trump, white house, upgrades, ballroom
220
2025-03-05
Tuesday, 05 August 2025 01:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved