Clip Shows Object Thrown Out of White House Window

A video clip showing an object being tossed out of an upper-story window at the White House has generated intense speculation online after going viral over the weekend.

In a video posted by the Instagram account Washingtonian Problems, a person dressed in white comes to a window on the top floor of the White House and drops what appears to be a black trash bag out of it.

"One of our community members noticed some things being thrown out of one of The White House's windows today," the account captioned the video. "Doing some deep Sunday cleaning?"

The clip, which the account said was submitted anonymously, had no information about when it was taken.

A White House spokesperson told Newsweek that the person was a contractor performing maintenance in President Donald Trump's absence.

Trump was away from for most of the Labor Day weekend. He reportedly played golf at his course in Sterling, Virginia.

Unconfirmed rumors about the president's health have grown in recent weeks, fueled by images of dark bruising on his hands, and the video only added to the speculation and calls for transparency from the administration.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed last month that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which she described as a "common condition" in people over 70.

There is "no evidence" of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and Leavitt said the president "remains in excellent health."

She added that Trump's hand bruising is "consistent" with irritation incurred from "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

Online commentators asserted that the White House incident was strange because the windows were sealed shut after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"People don't realize that this is weird because after 9/11 the windows were all replaced with sealed bullet proof windows including in the residence," X user Adam Cochran wrote. "To throw something out the window, means taking the window out of the window pane itself. BUT, security protocol says that contractors can't have access to the residence while the President is staying at the White House."

a U.S. veteran of the Ukrainian armed forces, John Jackson, asked, "Why is someone throwing objects out the damn window at the White House?"

"This makes zero sense under any normal circumstances," Jackson said on X. "The media needs to get answers, even if just from a security perspective. What the hell is the Secret Service doing?"

X user Chris, whose followers include former President Barack Obama, theorized that the jettisoned object "could be trash that they don't want in the regular White House trash."

"Possible coverup?" Chris asked. "Interesting that's it's timed with his recent absence from the public."