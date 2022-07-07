Trump: Cipollone Testimony Ominous for Future Presidents

Former President Donald Trump warned of serious fallout after news broke that his former White House counsel will testify before the House Jan. 6 select committee.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that former White House counsel Pat Cipollone will be interviewed by Friday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Why would a future President of the United States want to have candid and important conversations with his White House Counsel if he thought there was even a small chance that this person, essentially acting as a 'lawyer' for the Country, may some day be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress, or even a fair and reasonable Committee, to reveal the inner secrets of foreign policy or other important matters. So bad for the USA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social late Wednesday night.

People close to Cipollone have cautioned committee members that executive-privilege concerns and attorney-client privilege could limit his cooperation, the Times said.

Still, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan panel — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — have pushed to hear from Cipollone following testimony last week of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Cipollone was involved in Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election results, and also was in the White House when demonstrators attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Times reported that Cipollone was expected to sit before the committee for a videotaped, transcribed interview. He was not expected to testify publicly.