WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | white house correspondents dinner | skip

Trump to Skip White House Correspondents' Dinner

By    |   Tuesday, 15 April 2025 11:29 AM EDT

President Donald Trump will skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 26 as his allies continue to float plans for a rival event on the same day, Axios reported.

Trump, who declined to attend any of the White House Correspondents' Dinners held during his first term, continues to clash with the White House Correspondents' Association over his refusal to admit members of the Associated Press into the Oval Office and other pooled events, according to Politico.

Axios also reported that despite strong interest in tickets for the dinner from news organizations, Bloomberg, The New Yorker, and Vanity Fair canceled plans to hold after-parties.

The annual dinner came into the spotlight earlier this month after headlining comedian Amber Ruffin's appearance was canceled about one month before the event "to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division," according to WHCA President Eugene Daniels.

One White House official, who spoke to Politico Playbook on the condition of anonymity, said that staffers are considering holding a rival event on April 26.

"Why be surrounded by people who don't align with us or our voters?" one official said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump will skip the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 26 as his allies continue to float plans for a rival event on the same day, Axios reported.
donald trump, white house correspondents dinner, skip
187
2025-29-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved